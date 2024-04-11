Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 517 Released; Check the Prize Money

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 517 draw today, Thursday, 11 April. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to check the list of lucky winners carefully and verify each number with their ticket. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the draws and releases the results every day. You can check the live result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 517 on Thursday, 11 April, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm. Concerned participants should check the live result announcement, first. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the same site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are advised to stay alert and check the updates.