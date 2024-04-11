Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 517 Released; Check the Prize Money

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 517 draw is released online.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially announced the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 517 draw today, Thursday, 11 April. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to check the list of lucky winners carefully and verify each number with their ticket. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the draws and releases the results every day. You can check the live result on the official website - keralalotteries.com.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 517 on Thursday, 11 April, will be released in a PDF form after 4 pm. Concerned participants should check the live result announcement, first. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated on the same site - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are advised to stay alert and check the updates.
The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad winners are announced every Thursday. Participants are notified about any changes in the results via the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.
Sometimes, the State Lottery Department conducts bumper lottery draws for interested people. You must check the announcements to know about the bumper draws if you want extra money.
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 517 draw prize list for today, Thursday, 11 April 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Check the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 517 result for Thursday, 11 April:
Browse through keralalotteries.com and go to the results section.
Select the option "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 517 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery result for 11 April, will open on a new page.
Download the lottery result PDF and save a soft copy on your device.
Check the list of winners whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)