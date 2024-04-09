Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 410: Check Prize Money for 9 April 2024

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 410 result has been declared on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 on keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be released on the aforementioned website after 4 PM. Participants can check all the important details from the result PDF including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The first prize money is is Rs 75,00,000. However, the winning amount varies among all winners.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its kind in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department.

The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. To check the results live, you can click here.