Shillong Teer Result, 6 May 2024: Check First & Second Round Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Result Live: Check round 1 and 2 winning numbers for Jowai, Juwai, Khanpara, morning and night teer.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Shillong Teer Lottery Result for 6 May 2024: How to check Rounds 1 and 2 winners today.

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game Played in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player have to guess the exact number of arrows that will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are announced daily on the official website at meghalayateer.com. The first round generally takes place in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery game is played every day Monday to Saturday, at the Polo Ground. 

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Once officially released, the Shillong Teer result is uploaded on the above mentioned website as a two-digit number. Shillong Teer game is legal by all means, and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

Steps To Check the Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Monday, 6 May 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 6 May 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results, including winning numbers, common numbers, dream numbers and more for both morning and evening teer.

SHILLONG TEER RESULT on 6 MAY 2024: ROUND 1 and 2 WINNING NUMBERS

SHILLONG MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 83

  • Winning number for Second Round: 95

JUWAI MORNING TEER

  • Winning number for First Round: 61

  • Winning number for Second Round: 00

JUWAI TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: 54

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 3:05 pm

SHILLONG TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:12 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:50 pm

KHANAPARA TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 4:10 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 4:45 pm

JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT

  • Winning number for Jowai: Result at 4:35 pm

  • Winning number for Ladrymbai: Result at 4:40 pm

JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 7:30 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 8:30 pm

SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT

  • Winning number for First Round: Result at 8:15 pm

  • Winning number for Second Round: Result at 9 pm.

