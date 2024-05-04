Shillong Teer Result for 4 May 2024: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winning Numbers Here

The Shillong Teer Result for today, Saturday, 4 May 2024, will be announced soon on meghalayateer.com. One should note that the Rounds 1 and 2 winning numbers will be declared in a PDF after 4 pm. The Shillong Teer lottery draw is held from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). Anybody can participate in the interesting Teer archery game after buying the tickets from designated counters in the morning. Participants should follow the rules.

The Shillong Teer Result for Saturday, 4 May, will be announced between 4 pm and 5 pm and all concerned participants should update the website - meghalayateer.com. The rules of the Teer lottery sambad are also mentioned on the website for new participants. Lucky winners will get prize money from the department after the results are announced online.