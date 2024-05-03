Kerala Lottery Result Today on 3 May 2024: Nirmal NR 378 Prize Money & Winners

Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 378 Result for 3 May 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
The Kerala Lottery Department has published the live result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 378 on Friday, 3 May 2024 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete results PDF will be made available after 4 pm, allowing participants to fetch important details like winning names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held by the relevant authority every week on Friday.
The first reward of Friday's Nirmal NR 378 winner is valued at Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.
Following is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 378 on Friday, 3 May 2024.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 378 result on Friday, 3 May 2024.
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 378 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 03/05/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
