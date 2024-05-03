Kerala Lottery Result Today on 3 May 2024: Nirmal NR 378 Prize Money & Winners

The Kerala Lottery Department has published the live result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 378 on Friday, 3 May 2024 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete results PDF will be made available after 4 pm, allowing participants to fetch important details like winning names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held by the relevant authority every week on Friday.



The first reward of Friday's Nirmal NR 378 winner is valued at Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.