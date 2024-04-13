Shillong Teer Result, 13 April 2024 Out: Check First and Second Round Results

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Shillong Teer Result, 13 April 2024 Out: Check First and Second Round Results

Shillong Teer Result for 13 April 2024 Declared. Round 1 and 2 winning numbers are listed below.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

|

(Photo: iStock)

Shillong Teer Result on 13 April 2024: Shillong Teer is a famous lottery game based on archery in Meghalaya, India. In order to win, the player must guess how many arrows will hit a target during the course of two shooting rounds. Shillong Teer Results are released every day; the first round usually happens in the afternoon, followed by the second round in the evening. Shillong Teer lottery is held daily, Monday through Saturday, at the Polo Ground.

Other similar competitions of the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer and, Ladrymbai Teer. Shillong Teer result is displayed on the website meghalayateer.com as a two-digit number. The game is legal and is organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association.

Shillong Teer Tickets Price

Interested users can get the Shillong Teer tickets from authentic ticket counters. Nearly 5,000 ticket booking counters can be found throughout the districts of Shillong. The cost of a Shillong Teer ticket varies from Rs 1 to Rs 100.

How To Check Shillong Teer Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Shillong Teer result today on Saturday, 13 April 2024.

  • Go to the official website: meghalayateer.com.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Shillong Teer Result for 13 April 2024.

  • You will get the first and second round results for both morning and evening along with other details.

Shillong Teer Result: Winning Numbers For 13 April 2024

Shillong Morning Teer Result

Winning Number for Round 1: 04

Winning Number for Round 2: 81

Juwai Morning Teer Result

Winning Number for Round 1: 09

Winning Number for Round 2: 14

Khanpara Teer Result

Winning Number for Round 1: Result soon

Winning Number for Round 2: Result soon

Juwai Teer Result

Winning Number for Round 1: Result soon

Winning Number for Round 2: Result soon

Shillong Teer Result

Winning Number for Round 1: Result soon

Winning Number for Round 2: Result soon

Shillong Night Teer 

Winning Number for Round 1: Result soon

Winning Number for Round 2: Result soon

Shillong Teer Result: Common Winning Numbers For 13 April 2024

JUWAI TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 74, 07, 87, 32

  • House: 1, 1

  • Ending: 4, 2

SHILLONG TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 79, 48, 95, 19

  • House: 5, 8

  • Ending: 2, 4

KHANAPARA TEER COMMON NUMBERS

  • Direct Numbers: 03, 70, 79, 40

  • House: 1, 5

  • Ending: 6, 5

