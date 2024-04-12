Shillong Teer Result Today: How To Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners on 12 April

The Shillong Teer lottery game is a distinctive and interesting archery game that is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) from Monday to Saturday. Please note that the game is not held on Sunday. Concerned participants are eagerly waiting for the Shillong Teer result for today, Friday, 12 April. One can check and download the Teer lottery result PDFs for Rounds 1 and 2 from the website - meghalayateer.com. Participants must stay alert and check the details.

The Shillong Teer lottery sambad result for today, Friday, 12 April 2024, will be announced after 4 pm. You can download both PDFs from the official website - meghalayateer.com as soon as the links are activated. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is a group of twelve clubs that decides the rules of the Teer game.