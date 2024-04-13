Wordle 1029 Word of the Day for 13 April 2024: Check the Hints, Clues, & Answer

Wordle 1029 answer for today: Read the hints for 13 April 2024 to solve the puzzle.
Gear up to solve Wordle 1029 word of the day for today, Saturday, 13 April 2024. The online web-based word game is back to challenge regular players with a new term and they will get only six chances to guess it. You do not have to worry because we will provide all the necessary help you need to get the score. No matter how difficult the puzzles are, we are sure some hints will help you use your chances when needed.
Wordle 1029 word of the day for today, Saturday, 13 April, is not too hard but one must not be overconfident. You have to be careful because you have a few chances. For those who are new, the puzzle for today is present on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com for all players.
The word of the day is simple so we are sure a few hints are enough. Those who have never played the game before should try exploring it today. Since the term is easy, you will get the score.
New players should read the rules of the online puzzle word game carefully. One should follow all the rules to get the scores every day.
Wordle 1029 hints and clues for today, Saturday, 13 April 2024, are mentioned below for readers:
The word of the day starts with the alphabet S.
The answer for today ends with the letter L.
The solution for today has only one vowel and it is used more than once.
The letter T is also present in the puzzle.
Want to directly get to the answer? You can read the word here if you have used all your chances and still need help. The ones who do not want to know it should stop reading ahead.
Wordle 1029 answer for today, Saturday, 13 April, is mentioned here for interested players:
STEEL
Congratulations to everyone who found the solution. Stay tuned to learn more clues.
