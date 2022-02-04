Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI Seeks 14 Days To Reply to Plea Saying She Is Alive

CBI seeks 14 days time period to reply to the accused Indrani Mukerjea's plea saying daughter is alive
(Photo: The Quint)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought 14 days time from a special CBI court to file a response on the accused Indrani Mukerjea's plea seeking probe to the claim that her daughter is alive, news agency ANI reported.
The special court had asked the probe agency to submit a reply by Friday, 4 February.
On 16 December last year, Mukerjea had claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora – who was allegedly killed in 2012 – is alive.
She requested the court to direct the CBI and the prosecution to file an affidavit to reply to her claims in the eight-page application she submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan.
Mukerjea had contended that she met a woman in Byculla women's jail who claimed that she had met Bora in Srinagar.
The former media executive had submitted a hand-written application before a special court in Mumbai on 24 January, claiming that her daughter, for whose death Mukerjea is on trial, is still alive.
Mukerjea had then enquired if the CBI had recorded the statement of a fellow jail inmate — a police inspector, who had allegedly told her that she had seen Bora alive last year in Srinagar.
According to the application, a woman named Asha Korke, who is a former police inspector arrested in an extortion case, approached Mukerjea in November 2021, inside the Byculla women's prison.
The plea further claimed that when Korke introduced herself, the woman who looked like Bora asked her if she had come to arrest her. Korke tried to reason with ‘Sheena’ and attempted to talk to her into coming forward as she was alive and her parents were incarcerated for her murder. However, the woman denied the request and said that she had moved on with her life and did not want to look back.
Mukerjea had thereafter questioned Korke as to why the latter had not revealed this information to the Srinagar Police or Mumbai Police on her return, who replied by reasoning that since Mukerjea’s own daughter was not interested, despite knowing that her parents were behind bars for her murder, Korke did not bother informing anyone.
