Shaurya Chakra Awardee Balwinder Singh Shot Dead in Punjab

Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Bhikhiwind was shot dead by two unidentified armed men in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Friday, 16 October, reports said. Singh, 62, who was awarded the Shaurya Chakra in 1993, was known to have stood up against terrorism and survived multiple attempts by militants to kill him and his family.

What Happened?

The incident on Friday took place when Balwinder opened the gate of the school he was running, with five bullets being fired at him, The Tribune reported. "Singh was murdered today. Two people were involved in the attack, one of whom went up to his house and shot him. We have filed a case and it is being investigated," Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, Dhruman Nimbale was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Government Action

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has ordered the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DIG Ferozepur, to probe the attack, news agency ANI reported, citing the CMO.

The SIT has already formed four special teams to crack the case and nab the accused, the CMO pointed out.

Referring to Singh and his family, the government's citation for the Shaurya Chakra awardee had read, "All these persons have displayed courage and bravery of a high order in facing the attack of the terrorists and foiling their repeated murderous attempts."