‘About Time’: Tharoor, Hima Das Back Northeast Twitter Storm

Several eminent personalities including Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Hima Das joined the Twitter storm on 4 June, demanding a chapter about Northeast be included in the Central National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks.

The twitter trend amplified after Punjab-based YouTuber Paras Singh called Arunachal Pradesh Congress MLA and former MP Ninong Ering and the people of the state ‘Chinese’.

Twitteratis used hashtags like #NortheastMatters and #AchapterforNE from 6-8 pm to press their demand to the education ministry to include a comprehensive chapter about Northeast India.