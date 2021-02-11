‘Nothing to Gain From Speeches He Makes’: Sharjeel Usmani’s Father

Tariq agrees that he gets asked questions and is told things by people in the district every time Sharjeel’s name comes up. “Every time Sharjeel goes anywhere, I tell him not to say a thing. Whatever time of the day, I tell him to not say anything that would lead to such a situation. In November last year, the UP government, essentially the Aligarh district administration issued an externment order against Sharjeel, banning his stay in the district and therefore also his home, for six months under the UP Control of Goondas Act. Which is why I have not been able to see my son,” he said adding that if he could talk to his son face-to-face, he would fix him up.

This back and forth has taken a toll on the health of Sharjeel’s parents. “I do not see social media, my blood pressure increases whenever I read anything about my son. Above that Sharjeel’s mother is not alright, she cries several times a day. She is not in the state to talk to you,” he told this reporter.