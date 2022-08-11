Three Dead, Several Missing as Boat Capsizes in Yamuna in UP's Banda District

Banda: People gather along the banks of Yamuna river after a boat capsized at Marka area in Banda district, on Thursday, 11 August. Several people are feared dead.
(Photo: PTI)
As many as three people died and several others went missing on Thursday, 11 August, after a boat carrying 30 to 35 people capsized in the Marka area of the Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district.
A massive rescue operation is underway to bring others to safety. So far, 15 people have been rescued, the police said.
According to the police, the incident took place when the boat was on its way from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in the Fatehpur district.
Abhinandan said that divers were being deployed to trace the missing persons.
While seven to eight people managed to swim to safety, many are feared drowned, Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials of the district administration to reach the spot and supervise the relief and rescue operations.
Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the chief minister directed the officials to immediately rush teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to the spot.
He also asked the officials to ensure that the best treatment was provided to the injured.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI.)
