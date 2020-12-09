‘Sevadar Irks Chowkidar’: AAP vs BJP Over Kejriwal ‘House Arrest’

The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Wednesday, 9 December targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal being allegedly restricted and disrupted.
The party alleged that the police and the Central government had closed the main gate of his residence, which is used by the chief minister to exit.
AAP MLA and Deputy Chairman of Delhi Jal Board Raghav Chadha said, “I am telling you with full responsibility that the movement of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still disrupted at the behest of the Centre. The main gate of the chief minister's residence is still closed."
“No matter how many police personnel and agencies are put up at the chief minister's residence and how much pressure is put, we will not give you the permission to turn the stadiums into jail to imprison farmers,” he said, as quoted by IANS.
Chadha, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also said that the ‘chowkidar’ of the country is bothered by the ‘sevadaar’ (servant).
Countering AAP’s allegations, Delhi BJP leader Harish Khurana released a video, in which Kejriwal is seen going out of the CM House in his car.
Khurana said, "It is clearly visible in the video that the movement of the chief minister is not being restricted or affected by the police."
According to Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on Sunday so that he could not join the farmers' Bharat Bandh.
Earlier, Kejriwal said he was not allowed to leave the house during the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. He said he wanted to go out of the house to be among the farmers, but he was not allowed to go.
The Delhi Police, however, has said he was neither under house arrest nor was his movement interrupted in any way.
(With inputs from IANS.)
Published: undefined