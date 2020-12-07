Support Farmers & Their Demands, All Valid: Kejriwal Visits Singhu

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, 7 December, visited the Singhu border, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot, news agency ANI reported.
Speaking during his visit to Singhu border, the Delhi CM said, “We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning.”
He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said.
He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'.
“I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports the 8 December Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said, according to ANI.
The farmers have been peacefully protesting at various borders of Delhi for over 10 days now and are scheduled to meet the Centre for what will be the sixth round of talks on Wednesday. The fifth round of talks was held on 5 December but yielded no result.
Kejriwal will be the first CM to visit a protest venue. The Aam Aadmi Party leader has extended the party’s support to the farmers’ call for a Bharat Bandh on 8 December.
On Sunday, he tweeted that the AAP completely supports farmers on their decision to call for a ‘Bharat bandh.’ He further said that AAP’s workers will peacefully support the farmers.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
Published: 07 Dec 2020,10:07 AM IST