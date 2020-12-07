Support Farmers & Their Demands, All Valid: Kejriwal Visits Singhu

Speaking during his visit to Singhu border, the Delhi CM said, “We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning.”

He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said.

He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'.