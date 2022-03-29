Separated by Partition, Brothers Reconnect at Pakistan's Faisalabad Village

Sikka Khan had crossed Wagha-Attari border on Saturday where he was welcomed by Siddiq and his family, including grandchildren. He was wearing a peach turban and held a long club as a support to walk.

YouTuber Nasir Dhillon was also there to welcome him. It took them several hours to reach Chak 255-RB Bogran as there were hurdles on the highways due to political rallies. In the village, as soon as Sikka Khan stepped out of the car, almost all male residents of the village, especially the youth, started dancing on the drumbeats while flowers and currency notes were showered on him. Both brothers were looking very happy after seeing each other for the second time since the Partition.