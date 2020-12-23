Senior IPS Officer To Probe Violence At iPhone Plant in Kolar

An Additional Director General of Police-rank officer will oversee the investigation into the recent violence at the Taiwan headquartered Wistron Corporation's iPhone manufacturing facility at Kolar in Karnataka, authorities said on Tuesday.

The officer chosen for this role is Pratap Reddy, who is posted as ADGP, Communication, Logistics and Modernisation along with the additional charge of Law and Order.

The Karnataka government took a decision to appoint the senior IPS officer on the direction of state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had chaired a meeting on Monday with senior administrative and police officials including Additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel and the Director General of Police Praveen Sood, a state government release said. No definite time limit has been set for concluding the investigation.