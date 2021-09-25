Senior Delhi Police Officer Ranks Reshuffled, 11 IPS Officer Transferred

Deepender Pathak, Special CP of Intelligence will now hold the post of Special CP Law and order division zone-1, which includes eastern, northern, and central ranges.



Satish Golcha, Special CP of the southern zone, has been posted as Special CP Law and order division zone-2, which includes New Delhi, southern and western ranges.



David Lalrinsanga, Special CP/P&L, and welfare was transferred as Special CP in Provisioning and Finances division.



Western Zone Special CP, Sanjay Singh has been made Special CP at the Licensing and legal division while Central Zone Special CP Rajesh Khurana has been posted as Special CP intelligence division.



Virender Singh has been posted as the Special Commissioner of the traffic management division.



Special CP Armed Police, Robin Hibu, has been sent as Special CP Armed Police Division and Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation.



ID Shukla, Special CP security, is the new Special CP Protective Security Division.



This comes one month after Rakesh Asthana took over as Delhi Police commissioner. Earlier on August 29, 11 IPS officers of Delhi Police were transferred and given new responsibilities in the national capital.