PMC Bank Scam: Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Arrives at ED’s Office

Wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Varsha Raut, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Monday, 4 January, in Mumbai, ANI reported. She was summoned by the ED in connection with the PMC Bank money laundering case.
According to India Today, the summon was issued in connection with a loan of Rs 55 lakh by Varsha Raut from Madhuri Pravin Raut.
Madhuri Pravin Raut, India Today reported, is the wife of Pravin Raut, the director of a company named Guruashish Constructions, which, on its part, is a subsidiary of Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).
The ED has been probing certain officials in the alleged loan fraud in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank since October last year, against the Housing Development Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) for allegedly causing "wrongful loss, prima facie to the tune of Rs 4,355 crore to PMC Bank, and corresponding gains to themselves".
However, Sanjay Raut has claimed that the BJP government is using central agencies to target his family for political vendetta. “Politics is about face-to-face conflict. Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice”, he had earlier said in a press conference.
(With inputs by ANI and India Today)
