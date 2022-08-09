Self-Proclaimed Saint Mirchi Baba Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Rape Case

Self-proclaimed saint Mirchi Baba, who was accorded Minister of State rank and allegedly has ties to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, was arrested from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with a rape case on Tuesday, 9 August.

Following the arrest, he was sent to judicial custody till 22 August by a Bhopal court.

Visuals accessed by The Quint showed Mirchi Baba with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.