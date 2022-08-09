Self-Proclaimed Saint Mirchi Baba Arrested in Madhya Pradesh Rape Case

Self-proclaimed saint Mirchi Baba (right) with former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape, sexual assault.)
Self-proclaimed saint Mirchi Baba, who was accorded Minister of State rank and allegedly has ties to both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, was arrested from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in connection with a rape case on Tuesday, 9 August.
Following the arrest, he was sent to judicial custody till 22 August by a Bhopal court.
Visuals accessed by The Quint showed Mirchi Baba with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (left) with Mirchi Baba.
Visuals also showed Mirchi Baba with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.
Mirchi Baba with Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra (left).
Following a joint operation by the Bhopal Police and Gwalior Crime Branch, Vairagyanand Giri Maharaj, also known as Mirchi Baba, was arrested near Narayanam Hotel in Gwalior and handed over to the Bhopal Police.
When she subsequently met Mirchi Baba on 17 July at his residence in Bhopal’s Minal residency area, he allegedly gave her 'a questionable substance' and instructed her to consume them at his residence’s upper floor, where she allegedly lost consciousness.
"Bhopal Urban Police received information that a rape case has been registred at the Mahila Police Station in Bhopal," Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.
"A team from Bhopal came to Gwalior and the Crime Branch Additional SP cooperated with the Bhopal Police," the SP added.
Bhopal Assistant Commissioner of Police (Women Security) Nidhi Saxena told news agency ANI that a case was registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She added that further investigation into the matter is underway.
(With inputs from ANI.)
