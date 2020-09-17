Pulwama-Type Attack Averted, Forces Recover 52kg Explosives in J&K

Indian security forces on Thursday, 17 September, recovered a huge cache of explosive materials in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to reports, the explosives were found during a joint cordon and search operation by soldiers from 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 130 Battalion CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG).
416 high explosive gelatin sticks, weighing up to 52kg, kept in a plastic tank and 50 detonators were also recovered during the raid.
The joint operation was based on a tip off about the presence of terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The team searched in the forests of Gadikhal village for the terrorist and it was during the search that they came across the explosives dump.
In a statement, the police said that by recovering the explosives, security forces have been able to avert a major militant attack.
