Pulwama-Type Attack Averted, Forces Recover 52kg Explosives in J&K

According to reports , the explosives were found during a joint cordon and search operation by soldiers from 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 130 Battalion CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG).

The joint operation was based on a tip off about the presence of terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The team searched in the forests of Gadikhal village for the terrorist and it was during the search that they came across the explosives dump.