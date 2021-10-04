'My Son Wasn't There': MoS Ajay Mishra Whose Son Allegedly Ran Car Over Farmers

Clashes broke out in the area after the incident.
The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son, Ashish Mishra, allegedly ran his car over protesting farmers on Sunday, 3 October, in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, denied the presence of his son on the spot of the incident in which at least eight people, including four farmers, died.
The farmers had gathered in Tikunia to register their protests against the three farm laws ahead of an event where Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was to be the chief guest.
Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against Ashish Mishra.
"The way they attacked our workers with sticks and swords, even if my son was there he would not have stayed alive. They damaged cars and torched several vehicles," Ajay Mishra said.
"Our workers did not have any fault. They were going to receive the chief guest. When our workers were going they started pelting stones on the vehicles. Our workers were beaten by dragging them out from the vehicles. They torched the cars. We will lodge cases against the culprits. Four of our workers were killed. Cases under Section 302 will be lodged against the culprits," added the Union minister.
Clashes broke out in the area after the incident. The police said as many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, reported ANI. Arun Kumar Singh, the additional superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, confirmed the deaths of eight people, including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicle(s) that allegedly ran over the farmers.
The minister further said that several terrorist organisations like Babbar Khalsa were making attempts to disrupt the peace since the beginning of the farmers' protests.
"Now people are making statements to do politics. Since my route was diverted, so there is no question of my presence. My son was also not present."
"We will lodge an FIR against the culprits. We have the video for the evidence. I will go to court for their punishment," he added.
Meanwhile, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that one of the four farmers was allegedly shot dead by the minister's son, while the others were allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy, reported ANI.
"Information is coming in from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh that the convoy of the Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni (most probably his son's vehicles) ran over protesting farmers who were on the roads carrying black flags to protest against his visit. Reports indicate that one of the three farmers martyred in today's incidents was shot dead by Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish (Monu) Mishra, while the others have been run over by vehicles," reads the SKM statement.
SKM identified the deceased as Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60), and Gurvinder Singh (19). They also said that there were around 12 to 15 people who had been injured and hospitalised
Thousands of protesting farmers had occupied the helipad at Maharaja Agrasen Sports Ground, where the Deputy CM's helicopter was initially supposed to land. Due to the gathering, Maurya changed his plans and reached Lakhimpur at noon by road instead.
As per reports, Ashish Mishra reached the site to receive the deputy CM where farmers had gathered to protest when clashes erupted. After Mishra's car allegedly ran over three farmers, dozens of protestors set fire to two vehicles that injured farmers.
