School Jobs Scam: North Bengal Uni VC Remanded in CBI Custody Till 26 Sept

A special court at Alipore here remanded former West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) chairman and incumbent vice-chancellor of North Bengal University Subires Bhattacharyya in CBI custody till September 26.

He was arrested by the CBI on Monday in connection with its Calcutta High Court-ordered investigation into the School Service Commission (SSC) recruitment scam. The CBI alleged that he was involved in manipulation of scores of candidates.

The agency prayed before the special CBI court for the NBU VC's custody seeking to question him to find out more details about the irregularities in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-sponsored and aided schools