CBI Moves Delhi Court to Cancel Tejashwi Yadav's Bail in Alleged IRCTC Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, 17 September, moved a Delhi court seeking the cancellation of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's bail in the alleged Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) scam, saying that he had allegedly threatened some officers of the central agency.
The court has issued a notice to Yadav and sought his response in the matter, NDTV reported.
The CBI's plea is related to remarks made by Yadav during a press conference.
His comments came after the CBI raided the homes of several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in connection with the alleged "land-for-jobs" scam, which is said to have occurred when RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was the Union Railways Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government.
