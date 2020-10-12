SC Seeks Centre’s Response on Pleas Challenging Farm Laws

Bench sought a reply from the Centre on another PIL filed by Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Vaishnav.

The Supreme Court has sought the Centre's response on pleas challenging the validity of recently enacted farm laws, which have been facing protests led by the Congress in Punjab.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde initially declined to entertain a PIL raising similar issues filed by advocate M L Sharma citing that there is no cause of action arising merely because the laws have been issued.

However, after a brief hearing on the matter, the bench sought a reply from the Centre on another PIL filed by Chhattisgarh Kisan Congress leader Rakesh Vaishnav, who will be the lead petitioner in the matter, along with two petitions filed by MPs Tiruchi Siva and Manoj Jha.

The Chief Justice told Attorney General K K Venugopal: “Instead of answering these in various high courts, you rather file a reply in this court.” The AG agreed to this suggestion. Further hearing on the matter will be after four weeks.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice quizzed the counsel of the petitioners, “There is no cause of action. Merely passing of legislation won’t give a cause of action.” The top court declined to entertain the plea by Sharma and asked him to withdraw the petition.

Jha, in the plea filed through advocate Fauzia Shakeel, said: "The Impugned Acts encourages corporatisation of India’s agriculture which is the lifeline of the poor farmers and key to the survival of the nation's agriculture sector. The Impugned Acts primarily intends to sacrifice the interest of the farmers and leave them at the mercy of the sponsors without any proper dispute resolution mechanism.”