SC Rejects PIL Seeking Rtd Judge-led Panel to Probe Delhi Violence

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 3 February refused to entertain a PIL seeking a retired SC judge-headed commission to inquire into the violence on Republic Day, 26 January, during the farmers’ tractor rally.
While dismissing the PIL filed by Vishal Tiwari, the Supreme Court bench, headed by CJI SA Bobde said that it is sure that the government is inquiring into the violence, and taking appropriate action.
“We read PM’s statement in the press that law will take its own course,” the bench said, adding that, “We are not condoning the violence,” according to Live Law.
The order of the Supreme Court comes even as the Centre and the Delhi Police have intensified crackdown on the protesters, following the 26 January violence.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Wednesday announced cash rewards for any information with regard to those accused in the 26 January violence, including Punjabi celebrity Deep Sidhu.
So far, at least 115 people have been arrested and jailed, for the violence that led to several protesters and cops being injured, and the Red Fort being vandalised.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
Published: 03 Feb 2021,12:33 PM IST