'100s of Farmers, Only 23 Eye Witnesses?' SC Questions UP Govt on Lakhimpur Case

The top court was hearing a PIL concerning the unrest in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed during a protest on 3 October.

Appearing for the state government of UP, senior advocate Harish Salve had apprised the court that 164 statements of 30 people, out of which 23 are eye witnesses, had been recorded so far.

The top court also sought a status report regarding the investigation into the death of Shyam Sunder and journalist Raman Kashyap, and urged the state counsel to file separate replies on the matter.