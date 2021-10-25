Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Misra Admitted to Hospital After Reports Confirm Dengue

Ashish Misra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Teni Misra and the 'main accused' in the Lakhimpur case. Image used for representational purposes.
Union Minister of State Ajay Misra’s son Ashish Misra, who is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence – where four farmers were killed after being allegedly mowed down by the BJP minister’s son – was admitted to district hospital on Sunday, 24 October, after he tested positive for dengue, Indian Express reported.
Meanwhile, a police force has been deployed at the hospital to ensure security, while the district hospital is waiting for a third blood test report to come.
Shailesh Bhatnagar, chief medical officer, Lakhimpur Kheri, was quoted as saying, “We have sent the blood sample of Ashish for a third test and the report is awaited. On the basis of the report, experts would decide the next course of action.”
Misra’s lawyer Awadesh Kumar Singh said, “Ashish was suffering from fever for the last three days. His blood sample was collected yesterday for a test. After receiving Ashish’s report, the SIT sent him back to jail before scheduled time” Indian Express reported.
On Friday, a local court in Lakhimpur Kheri had sent Ashish and three others, including Misra’s friend Ankit Das, his driver Shekhar Bharti, and private gunner Lateef, to two days’ police custody.
