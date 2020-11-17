SC Pulls Up Govt While Hearing Media Trial Case on Tablighi Jamaat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 17 November, expressed strong displeasure over the Centre's affidavit in a case related to media reporting on a Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The top court asked the Centre “to consider evolving a mechanism to address issues with content on TV, or else, the court may entrust it to an outside agency.” A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the court is not happy with the Centre's affidavit in the matter, as it skirts what powers government has under the Cable TV Network Act to hear such complaints.

‘Your Affidavit is Silent on It’

The bench asked the Centre to specify how Cable TV Network Act can be used to control the content of Cable TV network. “Your affidavit is silent on it. The other issue is what steps you can take to deal with such complaints,” the bench said.

“The mechanism – your affidavit is silent on it. Please put all these in your amended affidavit. You (the Centre) have the power under the Act,” added the bench.

The Chief Justice told the Centre why should the court refer to NBSA (News Broadcasters Association) and others, when the Centre has the authority to look into it. “If it does not exist, then you create an authority, or else we will hand it over to an outside agency,” added the Chief Justice. The top court has asked the Centre to inform it what mechanism is available under the Cable TV Network (Regulation) Act and what action can be taken against fake news in three weeks.

‘Governments Do Not Act Tilll We Direct Them To’

In August, the Supreme Court, during the hearing of the plea by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, which cited the 'demonising’ of the minority because of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation by various media organisations, had said the governments do not act till we direct them to. The top court had observed "We have seen from our experience that governments do not act until we direct them to." The Chief Justice added he is not criticising Mehta but the government does not act until we direct. "That is why this system is here," added the bench.

The top court had suggested making National Broadcasters Association (NBA) a party in this plea. The Press Council of India (PCI) counsel had contended before the bench it has taken cognizance of 50 instances of false reporting.