SC Verdict on Objections to Central Vista Redevelopment on 5 Jan

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on several petitions that challenge the redevelopment of New Delhi's Central Vista area on Tuesday, 5 January.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, the judgment will be delivered by a three-judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna.

The Bench had reserved its judgment in the matter on 5 November 2020.