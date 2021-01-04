SC Verdict on Objections to Central Vista Redevelopment on 5 Jan

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on several petitions that challenge the redevelopment of New Delhi's Central Vista area on Tuesday, 5 January.
According to a report by Bar and Bench, the judgment will be delivered by a three-judge Bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari and Sanjiv Khanna.
The Bench had reserved its judgment in the matter on 5 November 2020.
Challenging the notification by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) regarding the changes in land use for the redevelopment project, Rajeev Suri, one of the petitioners, argued that the DDA does not hold the power to bring about changes to land use and standards of population density that would need to be undertaken for the project, Bar and Bench reported. He expressed that this power rests with the central government.
Lt. Col (Retd. ) Anuj Srivastava, too, challenged the hearings undertaken to object to the project by claiming they were ‘mere formality devoid of any meaningful consequence’, the Bar and Bench reported.
However, defending the project, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the court, "There is an imminent need to have a new Parliament building.... The building does not conform to fire safety norms and water and sewer lines are also haphazard which is damaging the heritage nature of the building. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are packed. When joint sessions are held, members sit on plastic chairs diminishing the dignity of the House," as quoted by Bar and Bench.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench)
Published: 04 Jan 2021,09:40 PM IST