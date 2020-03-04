An Architect Explains Why India Doesn’t Need Central Vista Revamp

(This article was originally published on 4 March 2020. It has been reposted from The Quint’s archives in the backdrop of Supreme Court’s scheduled verdict on several petitions that challenge the redevelopment of New Delhi's Central Vista area on Tuesday, 5 January.)
A new Parliament, demolition of iconic structures like the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), a Rajpath which isn’t fully accessible to the public – PM Modi’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project is set to change the landscape of Delhi.
But the Central Vista revamp is not just a project about Delhi. It aims to redevelop the 3 km stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in Lutyens’ Delhi – the heart of India’s political power. Does India need a Central Vista redevelopment? Is the vision of the redevelopment, as envisaged by Ahmedabad-based firm HCP Design, aligned with what the planners of Delhi originally wanted for the city?
The Quint spoke to Narayan Moorthy, a Delhi-based architect and part of Lokpath India, a citizens’ collective which includes architects, urban planners, environmentalists and social activists.
Moorthy argues that the proposed Central Vista redevelopment might not be a good idea. Here’s why.
Delhi is a planned city. In 1912, Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker were given the task of designing a new capital for the British Raj, or the colonial government in India. This was when Central Vista, as we now know it, came into being. This included a wide, central avenue called Kingsway (now known as Rajpath), Queensway (now known as Janpath), Viceroy’s residence (now Rashtrapati Bhawan), North and South Block, and the Princes’ Palaces.
In 1962, a master plan of the city was prepared by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Under this master plan, additional changes were made to the Central Vista in keeping with the demands of a post-Independent India.
But one thing was clear in the master plan of 1962 – the idea that government offices should be spread across the city, and not just in one place. This is the principle of decentralisation. Moorthy says,
However, the 2020 Central Vista redevelopment proposes to bring all government offices to the Central Secretariat — the opposite of decentralisation. What’s the solution then? To build new cities, by shifting out government offices away from the city. Moorthy says,
Lutyens had designed a unique cultural crossing in Delhi. Writing in The Indian Express, historian Narayani Gupta explains, “His (Lutyens’) plan of 1913 included a cultural ensemble at the Queensway/Janpath crossing. Four complexes were to be built — the Imperial Record Office, the Antiquities Museum, an Ethnological Museum and the Imperial Library.”
According to the original design, only the Imperial Record Office (now known as National Archives) and the National Museum were built. But over the years, with the building of IGNCA, the Janpath crossing has eventually become a cultural and intellectual hub in the city.
With the proposed Central Vista redevelopment, this public space is in peril. Talking about the principle of socio-cultural use of the city, Moorthy says,
In fact, under the new Central Vista project, as much as 80 acres of land which is currently available for use by public will be lost.
The biggest change under the proposed Central Vista redevelopment project is that of a new Parliament. The new Parliament will be a triangular structure, built on 13 acres of land in the existing Parliament complex. It will seat 1,350 MPs for a joint Parliament session. What of the old Parliament?
According to the pitch video by HCP Design, the old Parliament building might be converted into a museum. But why abandon the old Parliament building and dismiss its significance to India’s history, questions Moorthy. He says,
