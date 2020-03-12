Six Things You Need to Know About Central Vista’s New Parliament

However, the new building is not without its set of problems.

The Supreme Court – hearing legal challenges against the environment clearance and change in land use of the new Parliament – has expressed its discontentment with the way in which the ceremony was being conducted before the court had ruled on the case, but still allowed it to proceed.

Where will the new Parliament be built? What’s the political significance of its design? And how much is it going to cost? Here’s everything you need to know.