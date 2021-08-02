SC Issues Notice to All States, UTs on Use of Repealed Section 66A of IT Act

Last month, the apex court had expressed shocked after learning that people were still being booked and tried under Section 66A.

The top court's observation came on a plea by NGO PUCL seeking a direction to the Centre to issue advisory to all police stations against registering of FIR under Section 66A.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh, representing the NGO, submitted that even after the revocation of Section 66A, there were as many as 1,307 cases under it.

Attorney General of India KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, contended that even if it is struck down by the division bench, Section 66A is still there, IANS reported.