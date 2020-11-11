‘Lives at Peril’: SC Rejects Plea Challenging Ban on Firecrackers

The Calcutta High Court, on 5 November, had banned the use and sale of firecrackers on Diwali and Kali Puja.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 11 November, refused to accept a plea that challenged the Calcutta High Court’s decision to ban firecrackers in West Bengal during the festival season. As the state gets ready to celebrate Diwali, Kali Puja and other festivals, Justice DY Chandrachud acknowledged the importance of these celebrations but stressed the need for the stringent measures.

“We understand these festivals are important. But when lives are at peril, any effort to save human life should be made... We are very conscious about the importance of festivals, but we are living amidst pandemic and everyone should come out to support the decision which improves the situation.” Justice DY Chandrachud

“There can be no greater values than preservation of life itself,” Justice Chandrachud added. The Supreme Court bench also included Justice Indira Banerjee.

High Court’s Ban

The Calcutta High Court, on 5 November, levied a blanket ban on the use and sale of firecrackers on Diwali and Kali Puja in order to control air pollution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. On Tuesday, 10 November, the division bench of the HC, comprising Justices Sanjib Banerjee and Arijit Banerjee urged the government of West Bengal to ensure that there is strict compliance with its order. Various states, including Sikkim, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Delhi, have also taken similar measures during the festival season.