Is SBI Redeeming Electoral Bonds for Ineligible Political Parties?

The State Bank of India (SBI) is the only bank authorised to sell and redeem electoral bonds. Since thousands of crores pass through SBI's hands to political parties, the scheme must be flawless. But RTI replies reveal that SBI is unable to conduct proper eligibility checks on political parties who receive donations via electoral bonds.

Via RTI The Quint had earlier revealed that the RBI, EC, and the Union Law Ministry had raised strong objections to the Electoral Bonds scheme before its launch - that it could be a vehicle for money laundering and that hiding donors’ identities would allow black money into the scheme.

The scheme was introduced to facilitate white money in political funding and to keep the identity of donors anonymous. The Quint, in a series of articles, had debunked both these claims of the government.