As Sasikala’s Calls to Cadres ‘Leak’, Plan Set For Her Comeback

“Letters are accumulating for her from AIADMK cadres, requesting her to come back to politics at the earliest,” a close aide of Sasikala told TNM. “So, she decided to call and speak to a few people, and has now decided to definitely make a comeback to politics. Once the lockdown is over, she will be meeting many leaders and cadres of the party,” he added.

Sasikala was released from Parappana Agrahara prison on 27 January this year. She travelled from Bengaluru to Chennai in a massive roadshow, which was also seen as a show of strength before the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, on 8 February. She took a 23-hour drive with her supporters welcoming her at various checkpoints. The move then to stay away from politics was seen by political observers as a ‘wait and watch’ play, rather than a decision to quit politics altogether.

