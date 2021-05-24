20-Year-Old Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Delhi

A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by men in Delhi’s Swaroop Vihar on the intervening night of 22 and 23 May and the two accused in the case have been arrested.
He was found dead around 5:00 am on Sunday, 24 May.
A senior police officer told the newspaper, “Sarfaraz’s brother told us he was beaten to death over suspicion of theft. Locals in the area claim he was found in the area late at night. Three-four men picked him up and thrashed him.”
An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC and the accused who have been arrested have been identified as Amit and Videsh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined