'Promoting Movies While Kashmiris Are Targeted': Sanjay Raut Slams BJP

From Srinagar to Pulwama (in Kashmir), at least 20 Muslim security personnel have been killed, the Rajya Sabha member claimed without specifying the details.

"The BJP leaders are not speaking about this. They are busy trying to find 'Shivling' in the Taj Mahal (Agra) and the Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi)," he said.

Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP for celebrating its eight years in power at the Centre when the situation in Kashmir was "not good."