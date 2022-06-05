'Promoting Movies While Kashmiris Are Targeted': Sanjay Raut Slams BJP

Sanjay Raut.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament(MP) Sanjay Raut on Sunday, 5 June criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, claiming the party was busy promoting movies amid the "targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and Muslim security personnel" in Jammu and Kashmir.
Talking to reporters, he claimed the BJP was neglecting the Kashmir Valley's security.
"There have been targeted killings of Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits as well as Muslim security personnel because they are serving the country. The BJP is busy promoting movies, like 'The Kashmir Files and 'Samrat Prithiviraj'," the Shiv Sena chief spokesperson said.
From Srinagar to Pulwama (in Kashmir), at least 20 Muslim security personnel have been killed, the Rajya Sabha member claimed without specifying the details.
"The BJP leaders are not speaking about this. They are busy trying to find 'Shivling' in the Taj Mahal (Agra) and the Gyanvapi mosque (in Varanasi)," he said.
Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP for celebrating its eight years in power at the Centre when the situation in Kashmir was "not good."
The BJP is in power even now, Sanjay Raut noted.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)