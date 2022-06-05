BJP Can't Handle Kashmir: Arvind Kejriwal Demands Action Over Targeted Killings

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government saying that it has failed the Kashmiri Pandits.

Addressing the Aam Aadmi Party's 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' held at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, on Sunday, 5 June, Kejriwal said, “The BJP government has failed to provide security to Kashmiri Pandits. Several meetings have been held but everyone wants to know the action plan."