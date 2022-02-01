Will Resume Agitation if Centre Continues To Renege on Promises: SKM

Farmers will be left with no choice but to resume their agitation if the Centre continues to renege on the promises made to them in December 2021, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers organisations said on Monday, 31 January.

Upon SKM's call, tens of thousands of farmers across the nation observed Monday as the "Day of Betrayal". Protests were held in hundreds of districts across India, and memoranda were submitted in the name of the President of India through the District Collectors, SDMs, and ADMs.