SP Worker Ends Life Amid Allegations of Funds Misappropriation

Sudha Raikwar, 45, a secretary of the Samajwadi Party (SP) women's wing allegedly killed herself at her residence on Saturday, 10 July, after she was allegedly humiliated and harassed by cops at the local police station in UP's Banda district when she approached them with a complaint regarding her son's "abduction".

While the police claim that Raikwar and her family had several complaints of funds misappropriation against them, the family alleged that she killed herself following harassment by the police.

Sudha Raikwar was a resident of Malai Bujurg village within limits of Kotwali police station in Banda. A delegation of the party will be meeting the aggrieved family on Monday, Samajwadi Party said in an official release.