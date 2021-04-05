Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Arrives in Delhi, Next Stop Pak

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for his official visit, on Monday, 5 April, reported ANI, citing Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Lavrov, as per PTI, is slated to hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on 5 and 6 April, following which he will leave for Pakistan.

Further, the Russian foreign minister will be in Pakistan on 6 and 7 April where he will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The India-Russia annual summit was postponed in 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.