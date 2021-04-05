Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Arrives in Delhi, Next Stop Pak

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov arrived in New Delhi for his official visit, on Monday, 5 April, reported ANI, citing Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Lavrov, as per PTI, is slated to hold talks with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on 5 and 6 April, following which he will leave for Pakistan.
Further, the Russian foreign minister will be in Pakistan on 6 and 7 April where he will hold talks with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The India-Russia annual summit was postponed in 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined