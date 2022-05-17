Rupee Falls to a New All-Time Low of 77.69 Against US Dollar as Oil Prices Surge

The previous record low of 77.50 was recorded on Thursday.

The currency had recovered to end at 77.31 on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the open market to check losses.

The foreign exchange market in India was shut on Monday because of the Buddha Purnima.

Brent crude futures were trading above $114 a barrel on Tuesday after a sharp surge over the past few days. The crude oil benchmark gained more than 2 percent on Monday and saw a 4 percent jump on Friday.