As Prices Rise and Rupee Falls, You Know It’s Time To Blame It on…

Prices rise, rupee falls, LPG dearer, food costlier, but whose fault is it anyway? The buck stops...where?
(Cartoon: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
And the blame game goes on and on...
The buck stops with you, of course. And takes your hard-earned buck away!
