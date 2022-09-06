RSS Headquarters Get CISF Cover, Cong Questions Privatised Airport Security

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has provided the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Delhi a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) protection.

Beginning 1 September, the CISF has been guarding the under-construction headquarters of the RSS, Keshav Kunj, and the Udasin Ashram from where the RSS is currently functioning.

This was thought prudent since RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also works from the Delhi offices and the redevelopment of the ‘Keshav Kunj’ facility is nearing its completion, sources told NDTV.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is already a 'Z plus' category protectee of the VIP security unit of the force and the CISF also secures the Nagpur office.