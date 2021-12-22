Rohini Court Shootout Case: Delhi Police Frames Murder Charges Against 7

The Delhi police on Monday, 20 December, filed a charge sheet against seven accused in Rohini court shootout case of September involving late gangster Jitender Gogi.
The charge sheet named Tillu, Naveen Bali, Vinay Yadav, Umang Yadav, Ashish Yadav, Rahul K, and Jagdeep Jagga as the accused, as per news agency PTI. The latter two had died in the incident.
The accused have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 120B (conspiracy), 353 (assault), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions).
Four people, including gangster Jitender Mann, alias Jitender Gogi, were killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court premises on 24 September.
Gogi had been lodged in jail after he was arrested by Delhi Police special cell in 2019.
Three attackers were also shot dead by the police.
One of the attackers had been carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 upon his head.
