One Injured in Blast at Delhi's Rohini Court, All Proceedings Stopped

The blast was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, 9 December.
(Photo: IANS)
At least one person was injured in a blast that was reported at the Rohini Court in Delhi on Thursday, 9 December, a fire department official said.
According to the official, a call was received at 10:40 am regarding an explosion inside Chamber number 102, after which the fire department rushed at least seven fire tenders to the spot.
Meanwhile, a lawyer told IANS that all proceedings have been stopped at the court following the incident.
Sources said that the initial assessment suggested the possibility that a laptop's battery exploded. However, officials are yet to confirm its nature.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal could also be seen at the spot assessing the situation.
The incident has refreshed memories of the Rohini courtroom firing incident, in which a top Delhi gangster, Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead on 24 September by two assailants dressed in lawyers' garb.
(Published in arrangement with IANS. Copy has been edited for clarity)
