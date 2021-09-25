Rohini Court Firing: Lawyers Seek Protection But Knee-Jerk Measures May Backfire

Tiwari has suggested that the production of dangerous criminals and gangsters before the trial court should be through video conferencing, instead of producing them physically.

But would this be a solution to prevent this kind of dangerous situation?

Senior advocate Satish Tamta, a veteran criminal law practitioner in the Delhi courts, agrees that as a preventive measure, these physical productions at the courts can be avoided and anything that is short of trial should be done virtually.

"These things can be totally be avoided if the cops take preventive measures. Why bring such a man who is known to be risky and notorious, to the courts, it is not necessary. Why let him loose like this," said Tamta.

However, human rights lawyer and activist Vrinda Grover sounded a note of caution. "I would be very wary of making a suggestion like this," she said, adding that suggestions like these may result in misuse by the authorities, and that one should stay away from knee jerk reactions at this point.