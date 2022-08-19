'Rohingyas are Refugees, Not Illegal Migrants': SC Advocate Colin Gonsalves

What do you make of this flip-flop between Puri and the MHA over Rohingya refugees in Delhi?

The minister (Puri) is perfectly correct. Whether India signs the 1951 Refugee Convention or not, the Constitution and the judgments of the Supreme Court require that India follow the international law on refugees.

That means that the principle of non-refoulement i.e. 'non-return' must be followed by all nations that follow the rule of law. It is elevated to the principle of jus cogens i.e. 'the principle of law that no nation can derogate from.' No nation can say that it’s not in our statutory law or it’s not in our Constitution.

If you are a part of the civilised world of law, then this principle – that you will not return a refugee fleeing persecution to the country where he or she is likely to be killed or tortured or persecuted if he or she is pushed back – is a general principle of international law. No nation can say, like India says, that we don’t follow this.

India, in terms of its ‘position’ on laws pertaining to refugees, is a very barbaric nation. But in terms of its practices, it is sort of in-between. There was a time when the minister for state for (Home) said, “We plan to push back all 60,000 (Rohingya) refugees.”

It alarmed India and the international community. India, however, did not go ahead with it. In that sense, it must be said that it has not done the terrible thing it said it would do. Whether it does so in the future or not is yet to be seen.

But it’s current articulation that we are not bound to treat refugees as not having human rights or constitutional rights is totally contrary to the position in Indian law. The judgments of the courts on refugees – the Myanmaris and the Tibetans, among others – say that India “must march in tune with its international obligations.”

So, the government is wrong when it says that we have not signed the 1951 Refugee Convention, so we are not bothered.

In matters relating to refugees, we took the Centre to the SC for not providing refugees with PDS rights, not allowing refugees in government hospitals, and not allowing refugee children in government schools. In that case, I must congratulate the Solicitor General of India for saying that “whatever is applicable for Indian citizens is applicable for refugees as well.”

This is the law. Article 21 (right to life) is applicable for Indian citizens and non-citizens alike. It’s applicable to all those within the territory of India.

There’s a common mistake that ministers make when they say that Rohingyas are foreigners and therefore the Constitution doesn’t apply to them. Of course it applies, in respect of fundamental rights – food, education, healthcare.

