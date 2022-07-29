'Right to Criticism Part of Free Speech': Delhi HC on Plea Against Newslaundry

While acknowledging that the right to privacy and reputation cannot be violated in the garb of freedom to comment, the court added that "other than that the ability to express an opinion must be freely available."

It also pointed out that while some of the contents, as listed by the plaintiff, were “ex-facie defamatory/disparaging,” balance of convenience tilted in favour of the defendants.

The TV Today Network, which owns the India Today and Aaj Tak news channels, had filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court in October 2021 alleging that Newslaundry's digital shows like TV Newsance, NL Tippani and articles have "ridiculed, defamed (the TV Today Network), its news channels, its anchors, its employees and management."

The suit was filed against Newslaundry, its CEO and founder Abhinandan Sekhri, its directors and several of its journalists and editors, including Manisha Pande, Ayush Tiwari, Atul Chaurasia, and Hridayesh Joshi.

It is also alleged that the media watchdog's use of clips from India Today, Aaj Tak, and Good News Today in their shows criticising TV Today's channels and journalists, violates the Copyright Act as they have been used without permission or licence.